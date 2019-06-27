LANSING, Mich. - According to reports, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski will remain in Lansing after pulling his name for the open Grand Rapids position.

According to a statement to our ABC-affiliate, WLAJ, Yankowski's family have sacrificed enough.

“Over the past several months, I have had time to reflect on my 25 year career in law enforcement, with the past six years as the Police Chief for the City of Lansing. The sacrifices my family have endured for my professional career are far too many to list. This past weekend, I informed the City of Grand Rapids that I was not going to pursue the Chief of Police position for the City of Grand Rapids. Although I’m humbled and honored to be considered a finalist for the position, in the end it simply came down to what I feel is best for my family and I. I wish the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the community of Grand Rapids nothing but success as you continue to grow together as a community.”

Yankowski joined the Lansing Police Department in 1995 and has served as police chief since 2013. He's most recently been handling the fallout after a controversial arrest of a teenage girl earlier this month.

The finalists for the Grand Rapids Police Chief are now Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne and retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto. The next chief will replace David Rahinsky, who retired back in December.

