MISSING PERSON | Lansing Police searching for 2-year-old girl

Police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping the 2-year-old, but they are still searching for the child.

LANSING, Mich. — A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old girl, but that child is still missing.

Lansing Police are searching for Wynter Smith after she was allegedly taken by 26-year-old Rashad Trice Sunday night.

Wynter was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 2 on the south side of Lansing.

Trice was arrested by police in St. Clair Shores early this morning, but Wynter is still missing.

Lansing Police are asking if you see her or have any information, to please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

