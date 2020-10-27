Lansing police sued over April jail death; 'I can't breathe'

Officers pinned Anthony Hulon to the ground on his chest and stomach, interfering with his ability to breathe, according to the lawsuit.

LANSING, Mich. — Police in Lansing are being sued by the family of a man who died in a jail last spring.

Officers pinned Anthony Hulon to the ground on his chest and stomach, interfering with his ability to breathe, according to the lawsuit. Attorney Jennifer Damico says Hulon died from asphyxia, or suffocation, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Ingham County medical examiner.

Lansing police and city officials declined to comment on the lawsuit. State police investigated Hulon’s death and sent a report to the attorney general’s office. The investigation remains open.

