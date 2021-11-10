Lansing trailblazer Kelly Rossman-McKinney passes away after cancer battle

Along with her work in state government, Rossman-McKinney started a solo operation from her home that grew into Truscott Rossman, one of the largest PR firms in MI.

LANSING, Mich. — Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Michigan attorney general communications director and Lansing trailblazer, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the news Tuesday evening, saying, “There will never be another Kelly Rossman-McKinney.”

“I am heartbroken by the loss of one of my most trusted advisors and I am honored to count myself amongst those who had the good fortune to work alongside Kelly and to witness her artistry,” Nessel said. “Kelly forged deep relationships with so many of her colleagues at the Department of Attorney General, and her loss weighs heavy on all our hearts tonight.”

Rossman-McKinney started her career in 1979 as a legislative secretary before serving as an aide in both the Michigan House and Senate. She also worked with former Gov. James Blanchard on multiple projects, running the Michigan Youth Corps and leading the Office of Michigan Products.

Along with her work in state government, Rossman-McKinney started a solo operation from her home that grew into Truscott Rossman, one of the largest PR firms in Michigan.

"Throughout her career, Kelly has demonstrated a commitment to the greater good and to the pursuit of excellence,” Nessel said. “Her commitment was accentuated by the charisma and positivity that permeated every aspect of her interactions.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement on Rossman-McKinney’s passing, calling her “one of a kind.”

“Honoring a woman who always knew what to say and when to say it is difficult,” Whitmer said. “A trailblazer and role model who meant so much to so many. Her unmatched political instincts and razor-sharp wit shaped Lansing for decades. Her name literally graces the skyline. It is hard to imagine this town without her, but Kelly’s timeless advice will continue to shape the work we all do."

“One of my favorite Kelly aphorisms was ‘have a high bar and don’t lower it for anyone.’ She set a high bar for us all. We will strive to meet it every day. My love goes to Kelly’s family who centered her world.”

