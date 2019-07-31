LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two mid-Michigan police officers will keep their jobs after one of them struck a 16-year-old girl in the legs during an arrest.

Lansing police Chief Mike Yankowski on Tuesday announced an update on the investigation into the officers, who were on administrative leave. He'd earlier released body worn camera video of the June 14 police interaction with the girl.

One officer punched the girl's legs in the back of a patrol vehicle after she refused to get inside. Videos shot by bystanders circulated on social media afterward.

Yankowski says there were "mistakes of inexperience" by the officers, who violated the department's code of conduct. The officer who struck the girl was suspended for three days without pay. The other received a written reprimand. Yankowski says both will get additional training.

