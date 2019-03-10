A single-engine plane has crashed near Capital Regional International Airport outside of Lansing, killing three people.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn told the Associated Press that the pilot was approaching to land when the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, three people were killed in the incident and three others were critically injured.

Flynn says he doesn’t know where the flight originated from. The airport and its runways remain open and no other flights have been affected.

