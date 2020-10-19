Authorities issue AMBER Alert for missing 2-year-old boy from Lansing area

Authorities say 2-year-old Phoenix Washington may have been abducted from his home in Lansing early Monday.

LANSING, Mich. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Lansing Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect's name is Phoenix Washington.

He is a 26-year-old man, around 5'5" tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2011 black Mazda 3 with the license plate EFM 6569.

MSP said the victim's name is also Phoenix Washington. He is 2-years-old. He was taken from his home on W. Washington Avenue in Lansing Township early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story previously stated 2-year-old Phoenix Washington was taken from his home Wednesday. That is incorrect. The story has since been updated.

