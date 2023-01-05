Jocelyn Benson to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

According to White House officials, Presidential Citizens Award winners have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Friday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is set to receive the Presidential Citizens Award for her work during the 2020 election.

The award comes from President Joe Biden, who will be holding a ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection to recognize outstanding leaders, politicians and citizens from around the United States.

Benson will be a recipient due to her refusal to overturn the results of the 2020 Michigan election despite pressure to do so, including having armed protesters outside her home.

Eleven other leaders, like Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, will receive the award. It is one of the highest awards that citizens can earn.

