Bills would prohibit firearms from Michigan Capitol and other state buildings

A state panel recently banned the open carry of firearms at the Michigan Capitol; Democrats say that ban didn’t go far enough.

LANSING, Mich. — Legislation has been introduced that would ban all firearms from the Michigan Capitol and nearby state buildings.

The bills, introduced by House Democrats, come 2½ weeks after the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to ban open carry inside the Capitol.

It’s an issue that got renewed interest following a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

State Rep. Julie Brixie, who introduced one of the two bills, said prohibiting open-carry inside the Capitol does not go far enough.

“It doesn’t address the very real threat of violence that exists as long as guns are still allowed,’’ Brixie, D-Meridian Township, said in a news release.

Unless all firearms are expressly prohibited from the Capitol and state legislative buildings, “we continue to allow militia members to dictate whether or not the Legislature can safely get to work for the people of Michigan,'' she said.

House Bill 4023 bans possession of a firearm at the Capitol and on Capitol grounds as well as at the Anderson House Office building and the Binsfeld Senate Office building.

It has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations. The bill has more than 30 co-sponsors.

A companion bill introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, would prohibit concealed carry at the state Capitol as we as the Anderson and Binsfeld buildings.

“The time for half measures is over,’’ Carter said in a news release. “We must ensure everyone’s safety immediately.’’ HB 4024 has also been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

On-duty police officers and security officers for the House and Senate would be exempt. Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $100 fine.

The issue of firearms at the state Capitol came to the forefront last spring when demonstrators, some carrying long guns, entered the building amid a protest over Michigan’s coronavirus state of emergency.

Earlier this month, the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously to ban the open carry of firearms inside the state Capitol. The ban took effect immediately.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the action “a good start.’’

According to a news release from House Democrats, the U.S. Capitol and 32 states prohibit firearms from their state capitols altogether.

For the 18 states that allow some firearms to enter the capitol building, many have rules prohibiting firearms in certain areas, such as legislative galleries and chambers, the news release states.

Whitmer said on a normal day, hundreds of people walk through the Michigan Capitol, “including groups of fourth graders, teachers, and parents on school field trips to learn about state government.’’

“That’s why we must take action to ban all weapons at the Capitol to keep Michiganders safe,’’ Whitmer said in a Jan. 11 statement.