LANSING, Mich. — (Lansing State Journal) — A deaf woman has sued a Michigan hospital, alleging that it violated federal laws by failing to provide her with a sign language interpreter when she was transferred to the hospital last fall.

Christine Ketola is accusing McLaren Greater Lansing of failing to accommodate her by not communicating with her effectively after she was transferred there for abdominal pain.

The Lansing State Journal reports she's seeking monetary damages and attorney’s fees with the federal lawsuit.

The hospital says it couldn’t comment on specifics because it didn’t receive the complaint yet, but it notes it provides accommodations to ensure health care access and effective communication is available to all patients.

