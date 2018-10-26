EAST LANSING - Nearly half of the $1,159,106 distributed by Michigan State University's Healing Assistance Fund prior to the fund being frozen is believed to have gone out to individuals trying to defraud the university, interim President John Engler said after Friday's Board of Trustees meeting.

And he doesn't expect the fund to be unfrozen for three to four months.

It was the first time the university has publicly commented on the amount of money distributed by the fund to suspected fraudsters prior to its freezing in July, after fund administrator Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation Inc. raised fraud concerns with MSU that prompted the university to act.

"It's a fund that is deeply troubled," Engler said. "There are several individuals under criminal investigation for fraud, and we've now terminated the contract with the vendor who clearly was either not capable or not supervised in terms of their performance."

None of the fraudulent claims were made by Nassar survivors who have filed criminal or civil complaints against Nassar, MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap said in a statement last week.

The freezing of the fund has been yet another blow to survivors, said Trinea Gonczar, who gave a victim impact statement at Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in January.

"On top of everything else going on, we don’t need that," Gonczar said earlier this week. She noted that several survivors were severely affected by the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford last month and unable to afford to see a counselor.

"We really truly want to get better and to move past this," she said. "We want and need to heal, and its just one more blow, it feels, from them."

Engler went on to say the university is developing a request for proposals for a new fund administrator. He said he expects the fund will reopen in three to four months following the investigation by the MSU Police Department. The more than 300 individuals who sued the university and are expected to receive money as part of the settlement agreement will be able to use that money for their expenses.

"But if there are others that need to be addressed, there will be rigorous criteria, and we'll see, we'll try to get a firm in place first," Engler said.

He said the firm, CMCI, has been fully cooperative with the investigation and returned all documents related to the fund to the university.

A handful of protesters hold up signage directed at the MSU Board of Trustees, Friday, Oct. 26 2018, during the Board of Trustees meeting at the Hannah Administration Building on the campus of MSU. The one on the left reads "Believe Survivors." (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

Several protesters hoisted sheets with messages directed at Engler and trustees during the meeting Friday morning. Among them was a call for restarting the fund.

"In the end, the longer we wait to do counseling is that much longer to get through the healing process," Gonczar said.

She suspected from the announcement of the fund that it was primarily about bolstering MSU's image. She was able to get counseling when the fund was active but has since had to stop largely due to costly copays

"Exactly what I thought would happen did," Gonczar said. "It's too good to be true."

Contact RJ Wolcott at (517) 377-1026 or rwolcott@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @wolcottr.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal