In remarks to a congressional committee on Tuesday, MSU interim president John Engler acknowledged he has made some mistakes in his six months on the job, but said the university itself is well under way to reform

"It has been a challenging six months, and there are things I could and should have done differently and better," he said in his testimony. "I regret my errors and have publicly acknowledged them. I recognize that there have been frustrating periods during that time, but I am also confident that we have accomplished much."

That didn't sit well with many senators, including Michigan Sen.Gary Peters, who pressed Engler with questions from survivors of former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, including one who asked why, if Engler's presence was so divisive, he should continue as president.

"Under my leadership accountability is being restored," Engler said. He also said that there had been "issues, for sure" at MSU regarding cover-ups and lack of accountability that helped Nassar, now in prison, sexually assault athletes for years.

Peters also asked whether Engler believed there was a culture of covering up. "I felt there was a weakness in protocols," Engler answered.

Much of Engler's testimony focused on changes at MSU in the wake of the sexual assaults involving Nassar.

"Most importantly, we have entered into a historic $500 million settlement with the survivors," he said. "From the outset, I felt my first priority was to achieve a legal settlement with the survivor plaintiffs.

"This just and equitable settlement will avoid years of litigation for the survivors, and we hope it will allow them to continue their recovery and healing.

"We have always understood that the settlement is only part of the needed response. From the moment that I arrived at MSU, we moved decisively to make the organizational changes necessary to ensure that a monster like former MSU doctor Larry Nassar could never again hide on our campus."

But a different view of MSU was shared before the hearing, held by the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security.

About 80 Nassar survivors held a press conference before the hearing in their ongoing efforts to demand answers from MSU and other organizations about why Nassar was allowed to continue to work and see patients even after the school knew about allegations.

"For far too long there has been a culture which allowed the wrong people to thrive," Gymnast Aly Raisman, a Nassar survivor, said at the press conference.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., was also critical of MSU and the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, calling them "complicit" in Nassar's abuse by their silence.

"MSU (officials) looked the other way," he said. "I'm concerned there has been" ongoing failures. "Actions speak louder than words. We need to honor (survivor) pain with action."

Tuesday's hearing came almost two months after former MSU President Lou Anna Simon testified about what MSU knew about Nassar.

Simon apologized to Nassar's victims during her testimony then but repeated claims that no one at MSU knew his behavior was criminal before 2016.

Throughout that hearing, the second held on Capitol Hill looking into Nassar's crimes and accusations he molested hundreds of girls and young women as a noted doctor for USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic team and Michigan State, senators tried to pin down why red flags were ignored and made clear that they weren't buying that MSU did all it could, expressing frustration that Simon seemed to be dodging culpability.

