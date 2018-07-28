A Lansing man accused of locking his children in what a police officer called a "dungeon," beating them and denying them food, water and medical care has been arraigned on 15 felony counts.

Yenier Conde, 32, was taken into custody Friday on Lansing's south side, said Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt.

Yenier and his wife, Sarah, both were charged with 10 counts of first- and second-degree child abuse and unlawful imprisonment on July 20. Sarah Conde has been in custody all week.

Yenier Conde was arraigned Friday in 54A District Court on five counts each of first- and second-degree child abuse, one count of unlawful imprisonment and four weapons counts. A judge set a $25,000 general bond for him. A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is set for Aug. 17.

Court records did not list an attorney for Conde on Friday afternoon.

The five kids, now ages 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, were put into foster care after the full extent of the abuse was discovered in 2017.

Police say the kids were verbally and physically abused for at least six years, from 2011 to 2017. Lansing Detective Pete Scaccia testified during a hearing that led to criminal charges being filed that the kids were kept in a "dungeon," a dark bedroom with the door screwed shut and locked, for hours on end.

The children told Child Protective Services investigators they were routinely beaten and threatened with guns. CPS documents say the Condes also stopped taking one child to see his cancer doctors.

CPS was called at least 12 times before the children were removed from the Condes' care in 2017.

Sarah Conde's attorney, Joseph Brehler, declined to comment on the case Wednesday. She is due to appear in court for a hearing Aug. 3. Yenier Conde had no court hearings scheduled as of noon Friday.

