GRAND LEDGE – A Grand Ledge city employee says reporting a racist comment made to him by his supervisor led to a significant cut in the number of hours he was allowed to work and an intimidating meeting with a superior.

Jeff Mitchner, 59, is a part-time employee with the city’s Public Service Department. He began the job last year after retiring from Michigan State University, where he worked in printing services for more than 20 years.

Mitchner said his supervisor, Nick DiOrio, used a racial slur on June 26 while both were working on a city project. Mitchner is black.

Mitchner said DiOrio made the comment at a city garage while both men were discussing work that needed to be done that day at the city’s new splash pad, currently under construction in Jaycee Park.

Mitchner said DiOrio told him and another Public Service Department employee, Matt Oliveto, while assigning a project, “I don’t need you guys to go down there and (N-word)-rig it.”

Mitchner said he hadn’t heard that word uttered aloud to him in more than three decades.

“I looked at him and said, ‘Are you kidding?’”

Mitchner said DiOrio apologized then, telling Mitchner he “wasn’t racist.”

DiOrio didn't respond to an email or phone message left by a State Journal reporter and Oliveto didn’t respond to a message left seeking comment.

Mitchner said he reported the comment the next day to Assistant City Administrator Amee King.

Two weeks later, on July 11, Public Works Superintendent Victor Rose called Mitchner into a meeting with DiOrio and tried to “bully” him into dropping the claim, Mitchner said.

Mitchner said Rose told him a few employees within the department “have it out” for DiOrio, and then Rose pointed his finger at him and said, “If you let those people get you to pursue this and something happens to his job, that’s on you, not on him.”

“My thought was, ‘You’re trying to bully me into not doing this,’” Mitchner said. “It was so unprofessional. I don’t know how anybody could imagine spinning something like this and putting it back on the victim.”

Rose didn’t respond to an email or phone message from the State Journal.

Mitchner said his hours were cut after the July 11 meeting.

King has not responded to an email or message from the State Journal.

Grand Ledge City Administrator Adam Smith is mum on what, if anything, officials did to deal with Mitchner’s report. A union grievance filed last month after Mitchner's hours were cut led to a restoration of those hours.

In an email to the State Journal, Smith declined to discuss "personnel information," stating the city only releases it in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.

A FOIA request submitted by the State Journal late last month is still under review by city officials, who requested additional time to respond.

Mitchner said DiOrio is still employed. He said city officials never explained to him if, or how, the matter was handled internally.

Smith declined to discuss the employment status of DiOrio or Rose and wouldn’t discuss Mitchner’s grievance.

In an email to the State Journal Thursday afternoon, Smith said when an employee reports racist comments, "an investigation and evaluation of the validity of the complaint" is made.

"If the complaint is found to be substantiated, the City will take appropriate measures, including counseling, training, and/or disciplinary measures up to and including discharge, to remedy all violations of the policy," Smith said.

It's unclear whether there was, or is, an ongoing investigation into what Mitchner said he reported to King.

While Mitchner’s hours were restored after his grievance was filed, documents filed with the city by Mitchner’s union, UAW Local 2256, indicate Mitchner’s hours were never questioned by city officials until he met with King to file a complaint against DiOrio and Rose over the racial slur and the meeting he said he had with Rose.

And a copy of a July 16 letter from King to Mitchner’s union representative, Frank Ruttman – provided to the State Journal by Mitchner – states his “irregular part time employee status was overlooked with the changing of our management team members in the Public Service Department.”

“Effective today, July 16, 2018, all regular part-time employees in the Public Service Department will be allowed to work 19 hours or less per week, unless in an irregular manner,” King wrote.

Mitchner said he'd been working 29 hours a week since September of last year.

The eventual restoration of Mitchner’s employee classification and the intention to pay Mitchner “backpay” at an hourly rate he said he should have been classified at since last September is detailed in a July 25 letter sent by Smith to Ruttman.

Mitchner said the back pay amounts to about $4,500.

Smith’s letter doesn’t mention DiOrio’s alleged racist comment or the conversation Mitchner said he had with Rose after he reported it.

In a copy of the letter Mitchner provided to the State Journal, Smith writes, “Any unlawful harassment, whether verbal, physical or environmental, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated… It is the responsibility of all employees of the City to nurture and maintain work environments in which employees, citizens, labor representatives and vendors are valued, welcomed and treated with respect.”

Mitchner said that isn’t good enough.

DiOrio and Rose should lose their jobs, he said, citing DiOrio's alleged slur and what he described as Rose's attempt to intimidate him.

Mitchner said he filed an online complaint with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan in mid-July but hasn’t heard back from anyone there yet.

An official with the organization said complaints are kept confidential, and it can take several weeks to determine if a complaint is something the organization might pursue.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Mitchner said. “It’s 2018, and I have to deal with this. That’s why I’m still not going to drop this.”

