LANSING - Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina denied a motion asking that she remove herself from hearing challenges to Larry Nassar's sentencing on sexual assault charges earlier this year.

She made the decision during a hearing this morning. Nassar's court-appointed appellate attorneys filed two motions last week, one for Aquilina to be disqualified from the case and the other for Nassar to be resentenced on seven sexual assault charges.

A hearing on the motion for resentencing is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Nassar's attorneys now are asking that Ingham County Chief Judge Richard Garcia review their motion, the AG's response and Aquilina's decision to deny the motion.

If Garcia decides to remove Aquilina from the case, it will then be assigned to another Ingham County Circuit Court judge, unless none decide to take the case. If that happens, the state Court Administrator's Office will assign the case to a judge from another county.

In January, Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison and told him that she was signing his "death warrant," a comment Nassar's attorneys pointed to as a reason, among others, that Nassar should be resentenced and by a different judge.

His attorneys argued that Aquilina was "admittedly not an unbiased and impartial judge" and used her position to futher a personal advocacy agenda, and therefore the sentence she gave Nassar was invalid. Nassar's lawyers also plan to file pleadings in Eaton County, where Nassar also pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, in the near future.

Both Aquilina and Judge Janice Cunningham, who sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison, followed the sentence guidelines included in Nassar's plea agreements.

In its response to the Ingham County motion for Aquilina to be disqualified, the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Nassar, argued that Nassar's attorneys had not sufficiently proved that Aquilina acted improperly. The office cited Aquilina's denial of a prosecution motion seeking to admit Nassar's child pornography convictions during his trial on sexual assault charges and her gag order limiting public comments by victims as indications that she wasn't biased against Nassar.

The AG's Office also defended Aquilina's comments during the sentencing, saying she "voiced the community's moral outrage" at Nassar's criminal conduct.

This isn't the first time Aquilina has been asked to recuse herself from a high-profile Ingham County case. She faced a similar motion when former Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Stuart Dunnings III was facing prostitution-related charges.

That case also was prosecuted by the AG's Office and Dunnings was arrested and charged while he was the elected prosecutor. The case was assigned to Aquilina for sentencing after Dunnings pleaded guilty in District Court.

She recused herself, but did so because she expected to be removed from the case by the chief judge if she didn't. She said during the hearing that she felt she could be fair and impartial in sentencing Dunnings, who was later sentenced by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah to a year in county jail and two years of probation.

That sentencing hearing was held in November 2017.

Dunnings served 10 months in the Clinton County jail.

