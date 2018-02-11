LANSING — A Lansing man was charged Friday with murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his 4-month-old child, police said.

Police responded to a local hospital in July about a male infant who had trauma injuries, Lansing Public Information Director Robert Merritt said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ricky Jack, 33, was charged Friday in connection with the baby's death.

Two weeks ago, he was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Mike Cheltenham said the two cases are not related.

When he appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing for the sexual assault charges, he was arrested for the homicide charge, Merritt said. His sex assault case was bound over to the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County.

He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in August, but prosecutors dismissed the case.

Jack is scheduled to be back in court at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 for a probable cause conference.

