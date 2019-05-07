LANSING, Mich. — On July 4, an anti-ICE message was spray painted on the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, according to our Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

The graffiti simply said "Stop ICE."

Police said it was painted in the building Thursday night and they do not have any suspects yet, WXYZ reports.

In the meantime, a tarp is covering the message and crews are determining the best way to remove the paint from the building.

This is the third time in two weeks that graffiti targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement has shown up in Lansing. The Michigan GOP headquarters were vandalized twice at the end of June.

