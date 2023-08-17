Michigan State Capitol Commission bans guns in capitol, makes exemption for lawmakers

Guns will no longer be allowed indoor facilities and structures within the Michigan State Capitol Historic Site.

LANSING, Mich — Members of the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously to ban guns inside of the Capitol Building in Lansing.

The commission adopted the new security procedure on Wednesday.

The new security procedure bans all firearms, explosives and any other items determined to pose a security threat within the Michigan State Capitol Historic Site.

The Michigan State Capitol Historic Site includes Heritage Hall, the maintenance garage, and all other indoor facilities and structures within the Michigan State Capitol Historic Site. The ban does not extend to the capitol grounds outside of the actual building.

Some exemptions to the firearm ban include:

Capitol Security

On-duty law enforcement officers who are authorized to carry a firearm

On-duty security employees employed by the State of Michigan

Appointed motor carrier officers

Federal law enforcement officer

Some individuals will also still be permitted to carry a concealed pistol with a valid concealed pistol license:

On-duty private security contracted through the State of Michigan

Employees of the Michigan Supreme Court or the Michigan Court of Appeals who are authorized to carry firearms

Currently serving members of the Michigan Senate or House of Representatives

The Michigan lawmaker concealed carry exemption was added through an amendment after the new security procedures were adopted.

State Rep. Angela Rigas, who represents District 79 covers parts of Allegan, Barry and Kent Counties, said she objected in the "strongest possible terms" to the firearms ban.

“The Capitol Commission has already installed metal detectors at the Capitol and now we’re seeing this expanded to the House office building by the Speaker’s office,” Rigas said in a statement. “Our security teams have done a fine job keeping us safe without these taxpayer expenses. There is no reason to waste more time or money on this power-hungry nonsense.”

You can read the new procedure here:

