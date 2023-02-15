Michigan State students hold sit-in on capital steps urging lawmakers to pass gun legislation

Hundreds gathered in Lansing after a gunman took the lives of three students and critically wounded five others.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — A large group of people, many of them Michigan State University students, held a sit-in on the steps of the capital building in Lansing Wednesday afternoon in the wake of this week's mass shooting.

The deadly shooting at Michigan State comes less than two years since a 15-year-old shooter killed four students and injured six more as well as a teacher at Oxford High School.

Some of the students are recent graduates of Oxford High School.

The shooting has led to calls for action from students, gun violence organizations and politicians. President Joe Biden said he is committed to passing stricter gun control laws, and Michigan Democrats have called for state gun laws to be considered.

Michigan Republicans say they are searching for solutions that target the source of the mass shooting issue, including mental health care and increased security for schools.

"I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools. And I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don't. You either care about having an open honest conversation about what is going on in our society, or you don't," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who also spoke on the steps earlier Wednesday, shared her frustration during a news conference Tuesday.

"But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children. If you're not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."

Communities in East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Clawson, Grosse Pointe and elsewhere are also hosting vigils to honor Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner.

The Michigan state house introduced House Resolution No. 36, a resolution of tribute to express our condolences for the tragic shooting at Michigan State University Wednesday:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.