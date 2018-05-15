EAST LANSING - Michigan State University's legal costs related to the Larry Nassar scandal are now more than $11.3 million.

Its total cost for directly addressing the scandal, centered on Nassar's sexual abuse of hundreds of women and girls, is more than $13.2 million as of late April, records show. The figure includes more than $1 million spent on public relations firms, records show. The figure also includes more than $500,000 spent by a special fund the university created to provide counseling services to victims.

Nine law firms have billed MSU for work done in defending the university in the lawsuits from hundreds of Nassar's victims, handing internal investigations, investigations by state and federal agencies or for dealing with the university's insurance providers, according to documents MSU provided to the State Journal in response to public records requests.

The lawsuits, which also name USA Gymnastics and several current and former MSU employees as defendants, are currently in a mediation phase, during which a settlement could be reached. Attorneys for the plaintiffs and defendants are meeting this week.

The majority of the $1 million spent on PR firms has gone to New York-based Weber Shandwick, which no longer works with the university. The firm worked with MSU from December to February and billed for $827,125.

That total included more than $500,000 for the month of January alone, which the State Journal reported in March was for work that included tracking social media activity surrounding the Nassar case, which often included the accounts of victims and their families, journalists, celebrities and politicians.

A recently released invoice details Weber Shandwick's work, which also included research on the sexual assault scandal at Baylor University, conference calls and meetings with MSU officials, "triaging" media requests and requests to the MSU Board of Trustees, "on-site support for the Athletics Department" and developing a 30-day communications plan.

Weber Shandwick employees, who worked 2,542 hours for MSU, also made edits to an MSU website, did research on "MSU negative coverage" and "investigations research," according to the invoice.

"Weber Shandwick"s work was vital to our team and to the university during a critical time," MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said.

Prominent Lansing public relations firm Truscott Rossman worked for MSU for three months starting in February, but is no longer working with MSU. The university paid the firm $84,358, Guerrant said last week.

Law firms

As of April 20, nine law firms have billed MSU for $11.3 million. But the total cost for MSU's legal expenses is likely already higher because there's a delay in the law firms billing the university and in the university releasing the records. The newest invoices provided to the State Journal this week did not include any from the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, which has billed MSU the most to date. The most recent Skadden invoice received by the LSJ was dated in March and covered work done in January.

Three law firms — Skadden, Latham & Watkins and Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone — have each billed MSU for more than $1 million.

Skadden's total, in bills that have been provided to the State Journal so far, is just over $6 million. Skadden was the first outside law firm MSU contracted to handle Nassar matters. Its work has included communicating with Attorney General Bill Schuette's office and representing the university in a 2017 hearing before the lawsuits went to mediation.

Latham & Watkins, which is one of two law firms handling insurance matters, has billed for $2.5 million, records show.

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, according to its invoices, is doing work on the lawsuits, U.S. Department of Education interviews and the investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, which investigates Title IX issues. It has billed for $1.17 million, records show.

Guerrant declined to comment on the university's legal expenses.

The university has consistently redacted legal invoices to remove detailed descriptions of work performed by its outside law firms, citing attorney-client privilege and attorney work product doctrine.

Victims fund

Earlier this year, MSU launched a $10 million fund to help Nassar's victims abused at the university health clinic or any MSU student-athletes he abused. Their parents will also have access to the fund, which will pay for or reimburse victims and their parents for counseling services.

As of April 30, the fund has paid out more than $522,000, Guerrant told the State Journal.

MSU has paid Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation Inc., the Boston-based administrators for the fund, $53,000 as of the end of April, she said. An additional $214,956 has gone to Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, which helps victims using the fund find resources near where they live.

Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges. He was also sentenced to decades in prison on 10 sexual assault charges in state courts.

He worked at MSU and with USA Gymnastics for two decades.

Contact Matt Mencarini at (517) 267-1347 or mmencarini@lsj.com.

