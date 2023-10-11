A 60-foot spruce from Onaway is Michigan's 36th Christmas tree

This holiday season, a 60-foot spruce from Onaway in Michigan's Lower Peninsula will soon call the Capitol lawn in Lansing home.

LANSING, Mich — Vic Ruppert and his family donated a 60-foot spruce to be Michigan's official 2023 state Christmas tree.

The Onaway family offered up the tree in honor of the late Shirley Ruppert.

Later this month, you'll be able to see the massive tree in downtown Lansing.

This is the first tree from Presque Isle County, and the 13th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.

Crews will harvest the tree on Thursday, Oct. 26. Once at the Capitol, area Boy Scout troops plan to continue their tradition of untying the tree.

A crane and crew will then hoist the spruce into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan Avenues.

The tree's journey culminates in a tree-lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17 for the the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

Come rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch on the lights around 7:30 p.m. that night.

Silver Bells includes an electric light parade featuring more than 70 entries decked out with thousands of lights, high school marching bands, horse-drawn carriages, and the arrival of Santa Claus; lighting of the state tree; community sing; and drone holiday light show.

The event wraps up with a fireworks display over the Capitol.

