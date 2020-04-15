LANSING, Mich. — While crowds of people gathered at the state's capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, Michigan State Police said they didn't issue a single citations for violations of the social distancing mandate.

The protest, called Operation Gridlock, planned to have people drive to Lansing and create a traffic jam to demonstrate their disagreement with the governor's actions.

MSP estimates that between 3,000 to 4,000 people participated in the event, and they said the demonstrators were peaceful.

"There were no Executive Order violations issued. The majority of demonstrators remained in their vehicles, and most of those who were on foot were practicing social distancing," state police said.

About a couple hundred people got out of their cars and protested the order in person on the Capitol lawn. The executive order mandates that people maintain a six foot distance between anyone outside their household.

MSP said they are only processing one arrest for an incident between two protesters.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the event, saying she was "disappointed" to see people gathering without masks.

"The sad irony here is that the protests were that they don't like being in this stay at home order. And they may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something that we're trying to avoid at all costs," the governor said.

PHOTOS: Protest held on Gov. Whitmer's decision to extend the stay at home order Vehicles sit in gridlock during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A van of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestor holds sign out pickup window protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Traffic is held up at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order. The pickup of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Onlookers take photos/video of protestors protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. A look at the traffic backup at the Lansing exit for the West Michigan convoy. They are heading to a protest of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order. Protestors protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order in Lansing, MI at Operation Gridlock. A protestor's pickup truck at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. A protestor holds up a sign at Operation Gridlock. A protestor's car at Operation Gridlock. Protestors participating in Operation Gridlock appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they gather in large crowds in Michigan's capitol. They are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend the state's stay-at-home order. Woman wears Make America Great Again sweatshirt and American flag scarf at Operation Gridlock. Protestors appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock. Deborah Creque holds flags on her vehicle during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Vehicles stand in gridlock during a protest near the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Signs showing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are taped to vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Jonah Verway walks between gridlocked vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A passenger in a vehicle holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Steve Polet holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dawn Perreca protests on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A Michigan State Police trooper arrests a man during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Signs blaming Detroit are shown in a vehicle during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Protesters stand on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Protesters attend a rally outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Two women argue at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A Trump Unity sign on a trailer is shown parked at a protest in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Christopher Merrill protests at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Protesters with rifles watch outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked protester in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. People stand near the State Capitol to view a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Children pose for a photograph during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Protesters gather at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

