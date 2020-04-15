LANSING, Mich. — While crowds of people gathered at the state's capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, Michigan State Police said they didn't issue a single citations for violations of the social distancing mandate.
The protest, called Operation Gridlock, planned to have people drive to Lansing and create a traffic jam to demonstrate their disagreement with the governor's actions.
MSP estimates that between 3,000 to 4,000 people participated in the event, and they said the demonstrators were peaceful.
"There were no Executive Order violations issued. The majority of demonstrators remained in their vehicles, and most of those who were on foot were practicing social distancing," state police said.
About a couple hundred people got out of their cars and protested the order in person on the Capitol lawn. The executive order mandates that people maintain a six foot distance between anyone outside their household.
MSP said they are only processing one arrest for an incident between two protesters.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the event, saying she was "disappointed" to see people gathering without masks.
"The sad irony here is that the protests were that they don't like being in this stay at home order. And they may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something that we're trying to avoid at all costs," the governor said.
