EAST LANSING - MSU Trustee Brian Mosallam has called for a new independent investigation of the university's handling of the Larry Nassar matter and the firing of any employees who "acted contrary to our values."

In an eight-page document titled "New Day MSU," Mosallam also highlighted areas of improvement, including accountability, board oversight, trustee reform, compliance and independent oversight.

"We must listen. We must learn. Now, together, we must fight to do what is right by our Spartan Community, especially our courageous survivors," Mosallam said in an email. "Today, I propose new and revised policies that I call on MSU’s Board of Trustees to adopt, and for our administration to implement."

Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, sexually assaulted hundreds of women and girls over his nearly 20-year career as an MSU doctor. Many of the victims have said Nassar abused them in his MSU office.

A 2014 Title IX investigation cleared Nassar of a sexual assault claim brought by a patient. The investigation, which ended in two versions of the investigative report, has been at the center of much of the criticism of the university.

In 2012, Mosallam was elected to an eight-year term that expires on Jan. 1, 2021. Trustees Brian Breslin and Mitch Lyons are up for re-election this year, but have said they will not run again.

University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant declined to comment on Mosallam's plan saying she, interim MSU President John Engler and the other trustees were still reviewing the plan, which they all received on Tuesday.

MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson said he had not read Mosallam's plan and declined to comment on whether he would do so. He said he was surprised that reporters had it on Tuesday and that he thinks the most effective approach is to work closely with his colleagues before releasing plans to the public.

Ferguson declined to comment on whether he has ideas for changes at the university or if he's met with trustees to discuss changes.

Messages were left seeking comment from all eight MSU trustees. Only Ferguson, Mosallam and Dianne Byrum responded.

Amanda Thomashow, the woman who reported Nassar to MSU in 2014, said Mosallam's plan had a lot of good ideas, but she wonders whether it's strictly a political move.

"I think that it was a lot of talk but without the follow through I’m not really sold on his commitment to the issue," she said. "It gives me hope but I am going to be very cautious in trusting his intentions."

Thomashow is considering running for the board this year.

Rachael Denhollander, the first to publicly say that Nassar abused her, said in an email to the State Journal that she is "grieved that it has taken 19 months and incredible additional damage to the survivors, for a statement like this to be made.

"At the same time, I am grateful for Brian Mossollum's personal recognition that taking responsibility for what happened at MSU, changing MSU's culture of abuse, and removing those who are involved in it, is fundamental to moving forward and making MSU a safer place," she added. "I am disappointed and frustrated to see that other leaders and the institution as a whole, have still not taken this step, because they remain part of the problem."

Byrum released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, "I have been clear that Michigan State University must greatly increase transparency and accountability, and make changes throughout our university to ensure we can say ‘never again’.

"I am committed to working together with all members of the Board and the university community to change the broken culture at MSU, which starts with ensuring full transparency and an uncompromising commitment to accountability at every level."

Morgan McCaul, who was among the 204 women and girls who spoke during Nassar's sentencing hearings, said it appears Mosallam took many of his suggested reforms from Reclaim MSU, an advocacy group that has called for resignations at MSU and organized protests.

"This is encouraging, though," she said of the proposal. "Do I still think Brian is part of the toxic culture at Michigan State? Yes." She added that he appears to be the only trustee working to change the culture, but she's "very cautiously optimistic" about the proposed plan.

Denhollander testified on Tuesday during a state House committee hearing on a package of bills related to Nassar's crimes. Thomashow and McCaul are scheduled to testify during a similar hearing on Wednesday.

Mosallam's plan

Among Mosallam's recommendations are the creation of an Independent Sexual Misconduct Ombudsman and Sexual Misconduct Survivors’ Advisory Committee.

(You can read Mosallam's full plan at the bottom of this story.)

He called for a new independent investigation of the university, focused on how MSU's administration, office of general counsel, provost, student affairs and services, college deans and administrators handle sexual misconduct issues on campus.

"We have a cultural problem," Mosallam wrote. "We failed to listen. And because we failed to listen, the cries of our courageous survivors of sexual misconduct on this campus went unheard."

He went on to say that, "We must terminate all those who acted contrary to our values. We must be prudent however that our actions seek justice. We have a lot of good people on this campus who were hoodwinked by Larry Nassar or fell short because of institutional silos."

In an interview with the State Journal, Mosallam said he has a few people in mind when it comes to termination, but that it's still under review. He declined to give names.

The internal investigation he wants will "absolutely" end with a report that's released to the public," Mosallam said.

The university has already commissioned an internal investigation related to Nassar. It was conducted by one of the outside law firms MSU is paying to handle the lawsuits and other investigations related to Nassar. That investigation has not produced a report, a fact that's been widely criticized.

Mosallam said he hopes to make progress on his plan by the next Board of Trustees meeting, which is in June. He added that he had not discussed his plan with other board members, but sent them the plan on Tuesday.

MSU students and faculty have called for a larger role in key university decisions. Mosallam's plan calls for the faculty and the student body to each have a member on the Board of Trustees with voting rights when it comes to the presidential search, tuition costs and room and board costs.

All Title IX investigations involving faculty and staff should be reported to trustees at the start of the investigation, he wrote, and the board should receive regular updates on Title IX investigations so it can be aware of potential issues or patterns.

In his push for greater MSU transparency, Mosallam wrote that the university should have a high standard that the state's public records law when it comes to denying a Freedom of Information Act request. He added that all responses to FOIA requests should be posted on the university's website and be publicly available.

The board work sessions should be open to the public and follow the state's Open Meetings Act, Mosallam wrote. The sessions currently aren't open to the public. A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling in 2016 said that the state's three constitutionally created universities could hold informal meetings in private.

Mosallam repeatedly says that the university relies too much of its Office of General Counsel.

"As the current administration has repeatedly noted, our policies, procedures and practices are lacking," he wrote in his plan. "Our University's standard for ethics is found wanting."

The proposed independent review should look at the Office of General Counsel's role in the Nassar matter, Mosallam said. He added that the university should also hire a chief compliance, ethics and culture officer or officers.

Mosallam's plan calls for an outside compliance consultant to monitor the university's progress, the changes to its culture, the administration's tone and policy revisions. The compliance consultant would produce an annual public report detailing the university's progress and recommendations.

Mosallam held a town hall on MSU's campus in February. Hundreds of students, alumni, faculty and supporters attended and expressed their concerns and experiences with MSU's handling of sexual assault. At least one Nassar victim spoke. (Below, Mosallam speaks at the town hall he hosted:)

It was after that town hall, Mosallam said on Tuesday, that he began thinking about creating the plan he released. He added that he has not met with any of Nassar's victims, but has met with sexual assault victims as he spoke with campus groups and stakeholders during the past few months.

Nearly 300 women and girls and suing Nassar, MSU and others say that the university and USA Gymnastics failed to protect them from from his abuse.

Those lawsuits are currently in a mediation phase, during which a settlement could be reached. Attorneys for the plaintiffs and defendants are scheduled to meet next week to resume those discussion.

