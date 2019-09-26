LANSING, Mich. — Thousands of people gathered in Lansing Wednesday morning for a rally about no-fault auto insurance, our ABC-affiliate WXYZ reports.

Groups representing survivors of catastrophic accidents say the new law strips survivors of desperately needed medical coverage, and believe their demonstrations will lead to a change that supports a better quality of life.

RELATED: Out-of-State insurance for college students

RELATED: Michigan auto fee rises to $220 per vehicle

The recently signed law promises to deliver savings across the state on auto insurance.

Nineteen state lawmakers took part in the rally.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.







