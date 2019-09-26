LANSING, Mich. — Thousands of people gathered in Lansing Wednesday morning for a rally about no-fault auto insurance, our ABC-affiliate WXYZ reports.
Groups representing survivors of catastrophic accidents say the new law strips survivors of desperately needed medical coverage, and believe their demonstrations will lead to a change that supports a better quality of life.
The recently signed law promises to deliver savings across the state on auto insurance.
Nineteen state lawmakers took part in the rally.
