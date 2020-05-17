No oil change but virus test available at old Lansing Sears site

Sparrow Health System is opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the vehicle bays. Sears closed earlier this year at Frandor Mall.

LANSING, Mich. — Nasal swabs, not wheel alignments, will be performed at a former Sears auto repair shop in Lansing.

Sparrow Health System is opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the vehicle bays. Sears closed earlier this year at Frandor Mall.

Sparrow chief executive James Dover calls it a “godsend.” Starting Monday, people can drive up and be tested for the coronavirus or tested to see if they were already infected and have antibodies.

No one needs to leave a vehicle, and health staff are protected from the weather. Sparrow can also take other routine blood samples.

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.