lansing

No oil change but virus test available at old Lansing Sears site

The Sears logo is seen on the side of a store March 24, 2005 in San Bruno, California.

LANSING, Mich. — Nasal swabs, not wheel alignments, will be performed at a former Sears auto repair shop in Lansing. 

Sparrow Health System is opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the vehicle bays. Sears closed earlier this year at Frandor Mall.

Sparrow chief executive James Dover calls it a “godsend.” Starting Monday, people can drive up and be tested for the coronavirus or tested to see if they were already infected and have antibodies.

 No one needs to leave a vehicle, and health staff are protected from the weather. Sparrow can also take other routine blood samples.

