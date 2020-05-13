Police prepare for another demonstration at Michigan capitol

Thursday’s demonstration, which Michigan United for Liberty is calling “Judgement Day,” follows two other demonstrations that took place in April.

LANSING, Mich — A third demonstration protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order is scheduled for Thursday in Lansing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The demonstration is organized by Michigan United for Liberty, who describes themselves as an organization that “stands for finding a balance between health and the constitution.”

On Wednesday, Michigan United for Liberty released a statement on Twitter about Thursday’s plans.

“Our purpose in demonstrating at the Capitol, as it has been from the beginning, is to convey to our lawmakers, state officials, and the public that the people of Michigan will passionately defend our freedom and prosperity,” the statement reads. “We protest Governor Whitmer’s grossly unconstitutional and extremely destructive executive orders.”

The orders they speak of include Michigan’s stay at home order, which Whitmer recently extended to May 28 due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Thursday’s demonstration, which Michigan United for Liberty is calling “Judgement Day,” follows two other demonstrations that took place in April. On April 15, “Operation Gridlock” reportedly summoned thousands of demonstrators, and on April 30 the “American Patriot Rally” gathered hundreds.

During the American Patriot Rally, a group of protesters, some carrying rifles, reportedly flooded the building and demanded to be let in the House chambers. Since then, Whitmer has voiced concern for the safety of herself and fellow lawmakers.

The Michigan State Police are prepared for Thursday’s rally and posted a video on Facebook Wednesday explaining what protesters can expect to see on the grounds.

Public Information on May 14 Demonstrations The Michigan State Police is expecting demonstrators at the Capitol tomorrow, May 14. Lieutenants Oleksyk and Robinson are here today to provide public information about what you can expect from us and what we expect from anyone in attendance. Posted by Michigan State Police on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

“We want the citizens of Michigan to know that (safety) is our primary goal – to protect the capitol and make this a safe environment for people who choose to come here and demonstrate,” said MSP Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk. “You are going to see a lot of police presence. You are going to see troops who are going to be walking around on the grounds. You are going to see some of us on bicycles, and if you’re lucky enough you might even see a k-9 or two.”

MSP Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson also laid out some ground rules for demonstrators planning to come armed.

“While Michigan is an open carry state, if you decide to exercise that right, make sure you are not brandishing that weapon in any manner, shape or form,” Robinson said. “That is holding it in a manner or waiving it or pointing it at someone that inflicts fear on a reasonable person. If you are caught doing such a thing, we will address that and you could be subjected to an arrest immediately here on the grounds.”

Both Lieutenants encouraged protesters to utilize face coverings and keep a social six foot distance from one another.

