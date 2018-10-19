LANSING — Michigan State University police said Friday that "significant" fraudulent claims appear to have been made to the fund set up to pay for counseling services for survivors of abuse by former university doctor Larry Nassar.

None of the fraudulent claims were made by Nassar survivors who have filed criminal or civil complaints against Nassar, MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap said in a statement Friday.

The $10 million MSU Healing Assistance Fund was set up by the university in December for MSU clinic patients and athletes who Nassar abused.

The university stopped payouts from the fund this summer after Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. — the fund administrator — raised concerns about fraudulent claims. MSU Police took over the university's investigation into the alleged fraud this fall.

The university will look for a new vendor to administer the fund, interim university President John Engler said.

The stopped payments have interrupted mental health treatment for dozens of Nassar survivors, said David Mittleman, an attorney representing about 100 survivors.

“I can’t understand why the fund doesn’t just stop whatever claims might be fraudulent and let others go," he said. "It’s having an adverse effect on a number of our clients and survivors.”

Victims are not able to submit claims to the fund while it is frozen, university spokesperson Emily Guerrant said in an email Thursday. Victims can save information such as receipts and bills to submit to the fund once it's operating, she said.

Nassar, 55, who worked at MSU for more than two decades, has been accused of sexually abusing more than 400 girls and women, often under the guise of medical treatment. He is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges. He was also sentenced to decades in prison on 10 state sexual assault charges.

The university settled a lawsuit with hundreds of his victims for more than $500 million early this year.

Contact Carol Thompson at (517) 377-1018 or ckthompson@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @thompsoncarolk. Reporter RJ Wolcott contributed to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal