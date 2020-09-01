LANSING, Mich. — The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing raised more than $11,000 from a naming contest for a rare black rhino born on Christmas Eve.

The zoo had a list of six names to choose from and fan and patrons of the zoo cast their ballots with an online donation.

The baby rhino's name is Jaali! His name is pronounced "jolly" and according to the zoo, it means powerful in Swahili.

He was born on Christmas Eve, just before 6 a.m. to 12-year-old mother, Doppsee. According to Potter Park, Jaali was the first rhino calf that has been born in the zoo's 100-year history.

Jaali was also Doppsee's first baby.

All the money raised in the naming contest will go toward's the animal health program at the zoo.

Zoo officials say black rhinos are "critically endangered" and there are only 54 black rhinos in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. There are only about 5,000 individual black rhinos alive in the wild today.

