Lansing

State budget includes $5M for enforcing open carry ban at Capitol

The money could be used to install metal detectors and inspection stations at public entrances.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's new budget includes $5 million to enforce the ban of open carry firearms at the Capitol building.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission unanimously voted  to ban open carry firearms inside the building last week, but noted that it didn't have the money or authority to enforce it. 

The ban does not include concealed weapons with proper licenses, and only bans weapons from the inside of the building, not the grounds of the Capitol.  

The money could be used to install metal detectors and inspection stations at public entrances.

The request would have to be approved by the Legislature. 

