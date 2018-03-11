LANSING — A Lansing teenager faces four felony charges in connection with the critical shooting of a woman early Thursday on the city's south side.

Jayme Lauren Lowers, 17, was arraigned Friday afternoon in 54A District Court on one count of assault with intent to murder and three weapons offenses.

A magistrate set a $50,000 cash bond for her.

The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. Thursday inside a house in the 1500 block of Corbett Street. A 31-year-old Lansing woman was shot in the midsection.

Police said she knew the person who shot her and that an argument preceded the shooting. Police have not released the name of the victim, who was critically injured.

It was not clear if Lowers has legal representation. A hearing to determine if she should stand trial on the charges is set for Nov. 16.

