One of four victims included in the criminal charges against former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel is calling for MSU Provost June Youatt to resign.

Nicole Eastman's call for Youatt — the top academic officer at MSU — to step down comes one week after the Detroit Free Press revealed MSU knew about Strampel sexually inappropriate comments in public and towards students since 2005, yet nothing was done. There were reviews done of Strampel in 2005, 2010 and 2015 that brought concerns about him to the attention of MSU officials.

Youatt was the provost during the 2015 review. She is still in that position.

"The results included several accounts of inappropriate remarks and a number of concerns about uncouth and sometimes offensive language during the review period," Youatt said in a statement issued to the Lansing State Journal in April.

"The concerns raised were taken seriously, and I specifically addressed these in the required post-review conversation. At that point, no complaints had been filed with OIE (Office of Institutional Equity, which investigates sexual assault allegations) or MSUPD regarding Strampel’s behavior."

Then, earlier this year, Strampel was arrested.

Strampel, 70, of DeWitt faces four criminal charges, including a felony count of misconduct in office. Charging documents accuse Strampel of using his position as dean to "harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students."

An affidavit filed in support of charges describes the experiences four women told investigators they had with Strampel, which included two who said he groped them and accusations of sexually inappropriate comments. Investigators also found the pornography and pictures of nude women on Strampel's work computer.

"Having given this considerable thought, I would say it would be appropriate if the provost chose to step down from her position," Eastman said in her statement. "She had the power to stop Strampel's behavior, however, she chose to allow him to continue as the medical school dean. I would think that more follow-up would have been done to ensure that his behavior wasn't continuing, and when it did continue, I would think that further steps would have been taken to fire him.

"As much as I am a forgiving and empathetic person, I do believe that changes need to be made in regards to senior leadership to change the culture at MSU and furthermore, to be an example to other institutions in regards to this not being okay. Students, faculty, and staff should feel safe when going to learn (while investing a great amount time, energy, and most often, borrowed money that has to be paid back with interest) and work. Furthermore, had his behavior been stopped in 2005, I would have never had the interactions that I had with him, including him grabbing my butt at the MOCF Ball in 2010."

Eastman enrolled in MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. One year later, she met Strampel while volunteering at a flu vaccination clinic. He launched into a "very inappropriate" conversation in which he said women's lower tolerance for alcohol made it easier for men to have sex with them.

"There's just really nothing to say in response," she said. Later, she had a lunch with a faculty member and told her about the comments. The faculty member sighed and told her everybody knew that Strampel made sexually inappropriate comments, but no action was ever taken against him.

Three years after that, in her senior year, she had another run-in with Strampel.

Standing next to Strampel, his wife and other college administrators at the annual fund-raising ball, Eastman felt someone grope her butt in what she described as a firm grab.

"I turned and saw it was the dean of my medical school," she said. "His wife was standing right there. Other faculty were right there. Nobody said anything. I didn't know what to do. I was just stunned."

Eastman said she didn't formally report the incident at the time because she was near graduation.

Then, this January, she followed the Nassar trial and reached out to Rachel Denhollander, one of the most prominent Nassar survivors. At Denhollander's urging, Eastman shared her story with investigators in the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Eastman is listed as victim 4 in the criminal complaint against Strampel.

Five years before Strampel groped Eastman, MSU officials knew Strampel was prone to sexually inappropriate comments. John Hudzik was interim provost then. He is currently a professor at MSU.

"Frequently makes inappropriate comments (crude jokes, comments about sex) in public settings," one person said about Strampel, according to a document obtained by the Free Press from sources.

"Sometimes speaks inappropriately to students," another said.

"Occasionally I blush at his coarseness and lack of discretion," a third comment said. "It's possible that he could seriously embarrass (the university) at some point."

Five years later, a similar review of Strampel was done. Similar concerns about his inappropriate sexual comments were raised.

“Dean Strampel should not interject sex into every conversation with staff and students," one comment read, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Free Press from sources.

“I have witnessed unprofessional and sexual comments from the dean about female students — including remarks from the dean of a female wearing ‘come (expletive) me heels’ and another instance where he admitt(ed) to knowing a student for a long period and how ‘she certainly filled out nicely.’ ”

Like 2005, no action was taken against Strampel. Kim Wilcox was the provost then and is currently the chancellor at the University of California-Riverside.

Contact David Jesse: 313-222-8851 or djesse@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @reporterdavidj

