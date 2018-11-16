LANSING — A youth group leader at a Lansing church sexually assaulted three youth members, according to court records.

Jessica Leese, a volunteer youth group leader at Immanuel Community Reformed Church, befriended several members in the group, Lansing Township Officer Aaron Lightner testified in a hearing that led to criminal charges.

For a year, from May 2016 to July 2017, Leese invited one of the teens, who was 14, over to her Lansing Township house on multiple occasions, Lightner said. She bought him video games, and took him to restaurants. They had sexual relations in her vehicle, her bedroom and her husband's truck.

The second teen was 17 when Leese had sexual relations with him, Lightner said. She also bought him things and took him out. The boy said Leese sexually assaulted him in the water at Hawk Island Park, as well as at her house and his apartment.

The third teenager told police he and Leese had sex in her car in the parking lot of a movie theater after seeing a movie. He was 18, but because of Leese's position of authority, he was legally not able to consent.

The youth pastor reported Leese to the police after one of the boys confided in him, Lightner said. All three boys identified Leese to police.

Leese was charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. She does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The Rev. Richard Heusinkveld, the lead pastor at Immanuel Community Reformed Church, did not immediately respond for comment Thursday.

She had not been taken into custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal