Lara Trump, Katrina Pierson to campaign in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Trump 2020 Senior Advisors Lara Trump and Katrina Pierson will be visiting the Mitten State this week.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Tuesday that the women will be hosting two events in Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 15. That day, they will be making stops in Freeland and Hanover.

The first event is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. at Apple Mountain Resort in Freeland. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The second event will take place at Weir Farm in Hanover at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Trump and Pierson’s visit comes just one day after Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Grand Rapids.

