KENT COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more about a crash that happened Fulton St E.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to us that there was a large accident in that area and that Michigan State Police are handling the situation.

Eastbound Fulton (M21) from Forest Hills Ave to Spaulding Ave is closed. Westbound is open. Our crews also report back that Kent County, East Grand Rapids Police and Ada Fire are on scene.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

