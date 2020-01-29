NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A large police situation continues outside a home in Newaygo County.

The police are focused on a home in the area of Frederick Street and Mason Drive in Garfield Township, just outside of Newaygo.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch said police have been at the home since 9 p.m. Tuesday in what started as a neighbor dispute.

Dispatchers said it is a contained situation and there is no threat to the public, but would not release any more information on what led up to the situation.

Our crew at the scene saw police with their guns drawn, focused on the home.

