GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Saturday, Oct. 20 is the last day patrons can eat at Marie Catrib's, a beloved East Hills bakery and cafe.

Fouad Catrib announced in September that he would be closing the restaurant. In his announcement, he said "After much careful thought and consideration I have decided that now is the time to start the next chapter in my life."

Fouad Catrib is Marie's son, and he became the owner of the restaurant after his mother passed away.

Marie Catrib's is located in the middle of the East Hills neighborhood, and it features a number of vegan and gluten free food options.

On Saturday, the cafe and bakery will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. All of the deli products will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The restaurant said in a Facebook post, they will not be able to guarantee seating towards the end of the day.

They will not be taking any take-out orders.

Fouad Catrib also announced earlier in October that a Marie Catrib's cookbook is in the works. It will include the story of Marie Catrib, who moved to the U.S. from Lebanon in the 1970s, and her restaurants in Grand Rapids and Houghton. There will also be stories behind the food with pictures and recipes.

