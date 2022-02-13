Lasting love: Grand Rapids couple married 57 years shares secrets of love

Mary Lu and Don Herzog's first date was around Valentine's Day more than 57 years ago. Now, they reflect on a lifetime together.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — More than 57 years ago on Valentine's Day, Don Herzog asked Mary Lu out on a date.

"She wasn't all that excited about the call," said Don, "But apparently, she changed her mind. "

Mary Lu said she did not want to date another friend of a friend. In fact, she cancelled their first date!

"He had some roses in the backseat," said Mary Lu, "I had cancelled out date, and they were still in the car."

However, she agreed to go out with him a few days later. They think they went to dinner at the Schnitzelbank in Grand Rapids. It was their favorite restaurant.

They began seriously dating shortly after. In late June of 1964, Mary Lu and Don were married at the former Greenridge Country Club in Grand Rapids. They were 30 and 29 years old.

"What do I remember? I'm not sure," said Mary Lu, "It was very hot."

Throughout their marriage, they had three children, took many ski trips and travelled the world.

"She's been a wonderful gal," said Don. "Wonderful mother, great housekeeper, great cook. But she didn't do any baking. I had to buy my cookies. Can't do everything."

Mary Lu enjoys Don's humor. Something evidenced in his advice for young married couples.

"Whatever your husband wants, you just do it," said Don, laughing, "No, I'm just kidding. It's a give and take."

Mary Lu also said a key is to be kind to everyone. Put your children first, and have patience.

Moving out of their home in the Grand Rapids area was a big challenge, Mary Lu said. However, she said they cherish every adventure together. They currently live in Samaritas Independent Living.

"Cherish each day," said Mary Lu, "Don't take anything for granted."

For Valentine's Day, Mary Lu said she will be thinking back to their first date around the holiday all those years ago. They plan to have dinner at the main dining room at Samaritas, bringing a neighbor with them for the meal.

