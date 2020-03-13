GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus canceled the remaining days of Laughfest but it didn't cancel the charitable spirit of the comedy festival.

With the cancellation of the headlining show, Jeff Foxworthy, the festival is now donating 700 meals to Mel Trotter.

The majority of the meals were to be served during the March 14 event at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We are in the unfortunate position of having to postpone our major fundraising event.... but we are honored to share the food that would have been served with another deserving community organization,” said Wendy Wigger, president, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In addition to the food donations, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will extend its High Five donation program and is asking the community to consider donating virtually to the “High Elbow” appeal.

The changes to the final weekend at Laughfest come after the governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of positive cases of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that cancels events over 250 people and all large gatherings in shared spaces.

More than a dozen people in Michigan have tested positive for COVID-19 including at least four in Kent County.

