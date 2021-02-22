Bill that would repeal need for gun permits passes Indiana House

House Bill 1369 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is moving one step closer to passing a Lawful Carry gun bill. House Bill 1369 would allow any person who is able to lawfully carry and possess a firearm to do so without a government issued permit or license.

The bill repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It would then make it so people who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun would not be required to obtain or possess a license or permit from the state to carry a handgun in Indiana.

Supporters say requiring gun permits undermines Second Amendment protections and argue violent criminals don't obey the law.

Several police officials spoke out against the bill, saying it would make it more difficult to identify who shouldn’t possess handguns.

The bill explains a person who has been convicted of domestic battery may not possess or carry a handgun unless that right is legally restored. If someone convicted of domestic battery does possess or carry a handgun, they'll be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Other people would be charged with a Level 5 felony if caught with a handgun. Those include:

People younger than 23 who were convicted as juveniles of certain violent crimes

People who carry a handgun on or near school property or on a school bus

Currently, Indiana is a "shall issue" state for the license to carry a handgun. You would have to be 18 or older, register online, schedule an appointment to have your fingerprints taken, and then you would need to complete local law enforcement agency processing within 180 days.

In 2020, the fee for a five-year license was removed and can be applied for and held at the same time as a lifetime license to carry a handgun.