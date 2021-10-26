x
Lawmaker won't face charges over alleged threatening texts

The head of Ingham County’s domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino.
In this Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic State Rep. Mari Manoogian speaks in Lansing, Mich. Third-term Rep. Steve Marino, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, a day after second-term Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian said his removal from two committees stemmed from their "volatile" relationship. She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. — Prosecutors will not charge a lawmaker after an investigation into allegations from a fellow lawmaker who said he sent her threatening texts following their breakup. 

The head of Ingham County’s domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September. 

Scott Hughes, a spokesman for Siemon’s office, says the official denied prosecution and the case is considered closed until additional information or evidence is submitted. 

Michigan State Police began investigating Marino this month after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership that the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts.

