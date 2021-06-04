x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Lawsuit: Metal put in server's salad after slur complaints

The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and direct negligence.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Spring salad from early vegetables, lettuce leaves, radishes and herbs in a white bowl

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Black woman is suing a suburban Detroit restaurant where she used to work, saying co-workers hid what appeared to be a razor blade in her salad after she repeatedly complained to managers that they frequently used a racial slur. 

Zenarra James filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Red Robin in Madison Heights and the Ansara Restaurant Group. 

It alleges racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and direct negligence.

The lawsuit says the salad had been prepared by friends of a man who accused her of snitching to management. James resigned that night. She is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.