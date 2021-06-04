Lawsuit: Metal put in server's salad after slur complaints

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Black woman is suing a suburban Detroit restaurant where she used to work, saying co-workers hid what appeared to be a razor blade in her salad after she repeatedly complained to managers that they frequently used a racial slur.
Zenarra James filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Red Robin in Madison Heights and the Ansara Restaurant Group.
It alleges racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and direct negligence.
The lawsuit says the salad had been prepared by friends of a man who accused her of snitching to management. James resigned that night. She is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.