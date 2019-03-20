KENT COUNTY, Mich. — March 17 through the 23 is National Poison Prevention Week and leaders in Kent County are giving you a way to get rid of home chemicals, medications and needles this week.

There will be multiple hazardous waste collection events. Information on the events are as follows:

Wednesday, March 20: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Department of Public Works in Grand Rapids (1500 Scribner Avenue NW Grand Rapids).

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Department of Public Works in Grand Rapids (1500 Scribner Avenue NW Grand Rapids). Thursday, March 21: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Wyoming Clean Water Plant (2350 Ivanrest Avenue SW Wyoming).

7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Wyoming Clean Water Plant (2350 Ivanrest Avenue SW Wyoming). Friday, March 22: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the North Kent Recycling and Waste Center in Rockford (2908 10 Mile Road NE Rockford).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.