LeBron James & Akron's I PROMISE students to be featured on Wheaties box

The breakfast of champions is honoring Akron in a big way!

AKRON, Ohio — It’s an 85-year tradition, and now LeBron James is the next athlete to get the honor.

That’s right! The Akron native is the next person to be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. But he’s not alone on the cereal cover. Images of students and staff from the I PROMISE School in Akron surround him in a collage. The cereal will hit store shelves throughout the United States within the next several weeks. It's also available online HERE.

“We all know LeBron James for his record-breaking basketball career, but his achievements off the court truly set him apart,” said Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties.

“From starting the LeBron James Family Foundation, to boldly speaking out on racial injustice, to launching the I PROMISE School -- LeBron is a champion of change who is using his sports platform to better the world. We couldn’t be prouder to feature such a positive force of inspiration for the next generation of champions on Wheaties’ historic box.”

The I PROMISE School, which opened in 2018, is part of the Akron Public School District.

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I PROMISE kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” said James.

“The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need. We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers and everyday champions you see on this box.”

Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation said it's "pretty powerful" to see students, families and educators on the Wheaties box.

“It takes an entire community to truly rally around those that need it most, and it takes a lot of passion and hard work," she said.