LEGACY RUN 2023 | Annual event supporting children of fallen soldiers kicks off Thursday

Money raised will be used to fund college scholarships for the children of fallen and disabled veterans.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You are going to notice more motorcycles on the roads over the next few days. That's because kicking off Thursday is the 2023 Legacy Run.

It's a statewide effort to help raise money for children of fallen and disabled soldiers.

American Legion members who love to ride will take to the highways, covering hundreds of miles over the next few days. Their mission to change the lives of those children for the better.

Riders will make stops in several communities including Muskegon, Newaygo, Grandville and more.

Money raised will be used to fund college scholarships for the children of fallen and disabled veterans.

Since the Legacy Run started, $15 million has been raised for scholarships. This year's goal is to raise $135,000.

But organizers say they need your help to reach their goal.

"We got a lot of raffles we've collected, a lot of people been very generous in their donations, and we're raising a lot of money, but not we're not reaching our goal yet," said Scott Christie, American Legion Riders Chapter 2. "Legacy allows them to have life changing education that they might not be able to do in the absence of their parents."

The Legacy Run is raffling off a 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

The Legacy Run starts Thursday night with a party at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club. On Friday, more than 100 riders will hit the road.

Be mindful and look twice before turning or crossing an intersection.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.