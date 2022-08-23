Michigan legal experts weigh in on guilty verdict on Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial

Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Four months ago, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict on the two men. Legal experts say that differences in the two juries likely played a role in the verdict, as well as more evidence from the prosecution.

"The defendants in this case believe their anti-government views justified violence. Today's verdict is a clear example that they were wrong," David Porter, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge from the Detroit field office, says.

After about eight hours of deliberation, a jury found Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor. Earlier this year, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict about these two men and acquitted two others.

Prosecutors say the men planned to blow up a bridge to distract police in an abduction attempt at Whitmer's vacation home.

"These two defendants are looking at life in prison. I'm not sure that that's what they'll get, but they're looking at life in prison," Jeff Swartz, law professor at Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, says.

He believes the hung jury in April was based on one or two jurors' political attitudes.

"Or they wanted to accept these people were just talking. They did not want to accept the law that says that, in fact, when you commit an overt act, when you do something beyond just mere gathering of what you need to commit the crime, but actually go out and do things in furtherance of it, then under those circumstances, it's conspiracy," Swartz says.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Pat Miles says the jury was more varied than the first one, as well.

"There was actually a woman of color and I believe another person of color on this jury as opposed to the first, I believe this jury might have been more diverse," he says.

Swartz says this case is just one example of political violence seen in the U.S.

"It will not be tolerated by the Department of Justice," he says. "And that's what this case tells you, along with some other cases that are pending now."

He believes people attempting to create political violence in Michigan now know they're being watched.

"I think that that's going to have a substantial effect on Republican turnout, in particular, the far right turnout in the election in November. I think that it furthers the goals of the re-election of Governor Whitmer," Swartz says.

The attorneys for Croft Jr. and Fox could appeal the verdict, and they say they will pursue all avenues between now and sentencing. A date for a sentencing hearing has yet to be set.

