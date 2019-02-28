GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A plan would add acreage and expand wildlife restoration to one of the largest urban parks in the nation.

State Representatives voted Thursday in support of a plan to lay the groundwork, further expanding Millennium Park.

The legislation would give about $300,000,adding nearly 5 acres.

It would allow for a trail connection from Millennium Park to the Fred Meijer Standale Trail.

The development would also include habitat restoration for wildlife and pond fishing.





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter