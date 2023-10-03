LEGO Mania returns to Northview High School

All of the money raised will benefit the Northview Band Boosters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LEGO fans will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test this weekend for the sixth annual LEGO Mania at Northview High School.

It will be a night full of fun with raffles and competition for the fastest and most creative LEGO builders.

Special guests from the hit TV show LEGO Masters are stopping by for Q&A session, along with the hero of the "LEGO Movie", Emmett.

People of all ages are welcome. All of the money raised will benefit the Northview Band Boosters.

"This is our favorite fundraiser because it brings the community together in a way that none of our other fundraisers really do," said Michele Wells, a volunteer for the Northview Band Boosters. "It brings people of all ages from the youngest to the oldest, you'd be surprised how many grownups actually geek out at this event. It's really a lot of fun.”

The event is at Northview High School on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be workshops at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family.

To register or learn more about the event, click here.

