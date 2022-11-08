LEGO resale store opening in Grand Rapids before Christmas

A family and locally-owned LEGO resale shop is officially coming to Grand Rapids, offering LEGO in every form.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family- and locally-owned LEGO resale shop is officially coming to Grand Rapids, store owners announced Tuesday.

Bricks & Minifigs, a one-stop-shop to buy, sell and trade LEGOs, will be opening at a shopping center located at 2927 Breton Road SE.

The grand opening is planned just before the holidays, on Dec. 10.

'LEGO Masters' season two contestants will be at the celebration for meet-and-greets and autographs. The first 175 customers will get a free custom Grand Rapids LEGO Minifigure with any purchase.

Bricks & Minifigs is the largest franchised toy store specializing in trading LEGOs. They'll offer LEGOs in the form of sets, bulk bricks and Minifigures.

Their first store was opened by Grand Rapids residents Nathan and Julia Petersen.

“We are excited to bring the Bricks & Minifigs experience to Grand Rapids,” the Petersens said. “We love LEGO and are both builders and collectors. We want to create a space that has products for every age and type of builder."

They hope the space connects longtime LEGO builders and newcomers alike.

Bricks & Minifigs will also offer an event space for LEGO-themed celebrations. You can check out their website here for more information.

