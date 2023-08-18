Lemonade stand fundraising for childhood cancer charity kicks off for 4th year

The fundraiser started after Joci lost her 3-year-old cousin to cancer. All proceeds are donated to the childhood cancer charity Alex's Lemonade Stand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fundraiser run by a West Michigan family to support a childhood cancer charity has kicked off.

Joci, who lives in Grand Rapids, opened her annual lemonade stand fundraiser Friday morning.

The fundraiser started after Joci lost her 3-year-old cousin, Rory, to cancer. All proceeds are donated to the childhood cancer charity Alex's Lemonade Stand.

"I felt like I lost my best friend when she died," Joci said. "And I didn't want other people feel like that."

She said she came up with the idea to raise money for charity, and her mom helped her with the logistics.

Joci said they're hoping to raise $2,000 this year.

To stop by for a fresh glass, you can visit Roaming and Solitude Drive NE in Grand Rapids. The group will be out until 6 p.m. Friday.

If you can't make it, organizers say you can always donate to their Venmo account, Jaclyn-Jackson-10.

