Letter urges Grandville neighbors to protect property, lives with firearms in the event of a "mostly peaceful protest."

The letter obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE was left on neighbors' windshields. The author invited those interested to a future informational gathering.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — In a letter obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the anonymous author calls for a few people to "defend their property and their lives and that of their neighbors with firearms." That's in the event of a "mostly peaceful protest" or "large mob."

The letter was passed out to neighbors in the Buck Creek neighborhood of Grandville.

The author, who signed the letter as "Goodheart," also claims to have spoken to Grandville city officials about the plan. The letter said the author was told, "that although they heartily approve, they cannot appear or give any counsel in their capacity as it creates a big liability exposure."

Grandville Police Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE it is aware of the letter, but neither the police department nor city officials were consulted, and it was not approved.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Renee Veldman said:

On Saturday, 8-29-2020, the Grandville Police Department became aware of an anonymous letter circulated throughout a Grandville neighborhood inviting neighbors “willing to defend their property” to a gathering at an unspecified future date and location.

The Grandville Police Department takes pride in its professionalism and duty to protect all citizens. While recognizing established Constitutional rights, the Department does not and will not condone vigilante-type behavior of any kind. Further, the City of Grandville and its Police Department have not been consulted by the anonymous senders of this letter, have not been asked to provide any counsel or endorsement and would not do so if asked. Law enforcement belongs in the hands of sworn and highly trained personnel.

The author of the letter asked those interested in "getting information about legal, moral and tactical issues connected to this topic," to send an email to an address. Then, that person would be invited to a future gathering.

"I can't believe somebody in our neighborhood would send this," said Terry Jolink, who lives in the Buck Creek area, "Secondly, who would protest in this neighborhood?"

Those who live in the area told us they do not know who wrote the letter, and have not seen evidence of an armed group n the neighborhood.

"It’s concerning to know my neighbors think if a protest would come," said Jolink, "they would haul out their guns and start shooting."

The letter also said citizens cannot trust Grandville Police to respond "quickly enough or with enough force to protect our homes and our lives from a large mob."

Other neighbors feel the letter is a reflection of the fragile state of the nation.

"It's sad," said Micah Childress, "I think some people are afraid of police, some people are afraid of protesters and rioters. It's a sad time in our country where everyone is afraid of something."

13 ON YOUR SIDE also reached out to the email provided in the letter, but did not hear back from the author.

